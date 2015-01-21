Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Snam Spa
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date April 21, 2023
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 101.341
Reoffer price 101.341
Yield 1.327 pct
Underlying govt bond 70 basis points
Discount Margin Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 28, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, ING, JPMorgan, Mediobanca & Mizuho
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's) & BBB (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 750 million euro
when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Temporary ISIN XS1175807251
ISIN XS1126183760
