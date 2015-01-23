BRIEF-Edify FY EBITDA up at 52.6 million euros
* FY EBITDA 52.6 million euros ($56.41 million) versus 36.9 million euros year ago
Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal on Friday.
Borrower BPCE SA
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 13.2 billion yen
Maturity Date January 30, 2025
Coupon 3-month Libor + 161bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 161bp
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 7.9 billion yen
Maturity Date January 30, 2025
Coupon 1.943 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 1.943 pct
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date January 30, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, BAML, Natixis, Nomura, SMBC Nikko
Listing Tokyo
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Japan
* Net income for 2016 amounted to 871 million euros ($934.06 million) (11.25 euro per share) compared with 630 million euros (8.14 euro per share) for 2015