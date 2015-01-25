BRIEF-Teletech acquires leading health services company,Connextions Inc
* Teletech acquires leading health services company, Connextions Inc
Jan 26 Japan's Tokyo Electron Ltd :
* Says if unable to conclude discussions with Chinese regulators before scheduled end of current review phase around Feb 3, expects to be able to continue discussions in coordination with remaining reviews in other jurisdictions regarding proposed merger with Applied Materials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Tokyo Newsroom)
* L3 Technologies Inc - Oceanserver Technology business was renamed l3 Oceanserver and will be integrated into company's sensor systems segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday: