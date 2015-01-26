Jan 26 Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co Ltd

* Says expects 2014 net profit to rise 250-260 percent y/y at 503.3-517.6 million yuan ($80.48-82.77 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1D90S7y

