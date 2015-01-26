Jan 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Monday.

Borrower Vasakronan AB publ(Vasakronan)

Issue Amount 100 million swedish crown

Maturity Date September 12,2019

Coupon 3-month stibor + 60 basis points

Issue price 100.734

Discount Margin 3-month stibor + 44.5 basis points

Payment Date February 2,2015

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken Capital Markets

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law Swedish

Notes The issue size will total 510 million swedish crown when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN SE0006261079

