** London-listed soap & shampoo maker PZ Cussons up 3.5 pct at 1.5-mth highs following in-line H1 results

** Gains come in spite of co seeing continued challenging trading conditions in Nigeria, its biggest market & scene of numerous attacks by Islamist militants

** Cannacord analyst calls Cussons results "a solid performance in light of the difficult trading conditions in Nigeria"

