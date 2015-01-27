Jan 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction & Development

(EBRD)

Issue Amount 14.0 billion

Maturity Date March 3, 2016

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price 100.87

Reoffer price 100.87

Yield 5.15 pct

Payment Date February 3, 2015

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 22.5 billion Indian Rupee

when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1105873688

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)