Jan 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction & Development
(EBRD)
Issue Amount 14.0 billion
Maturity Date March 3, 2016
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price 100.87
Reoffer price 100.87
Yield 5.15 pct
Payment Date February 3, 2015
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 22.5 billion Indian Rupee
when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1105873688
