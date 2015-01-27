Jan 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Unilever N.V
Guarantor Unilever Plc And Unilever United States, Inc
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date February 3, 2022
Coupon 0.50 pct
Reoffer price 98.956
Yield 0.653 pct
Spread 17 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 52.9bp
Over the 2.0 pct 2022 DBR
Payment Date February 3, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International, JPMorgan & UBS
Ratings A1 (Moody's) & A+ (S&P)
Listing London Stock Exchange's regulated market and AMS List
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS1178970106
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)