Jan 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Eni Spa
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 2, 2026
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 99.268
Yield 1.573 pct
Spread 78 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 119bp
Over the 0.5 pct 2025 DBR
Payment Date February 2, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, Citi, JPMorgan & UniCredit
Ratings A3 (Moody's) & A (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1180451657
