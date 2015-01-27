Jan 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Eni Spa

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 2, 2026

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 99.268

Yield 1.573 pct

Spread 78 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 119bp

Over the 0.5 pct 2025 DBR

Payment Date February 2, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, Citi, JPMorgan & UniCredit

Ratings A3 (Moody's) & A (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1180451657

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)