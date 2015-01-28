Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 28 Fujifilm Holdings Corp :
* Says to buy back up to 3.3 percent of own shares for as much as 50 billion yen ($424 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 117.9400 yen) (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order