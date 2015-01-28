** Video games retailer Game Digital rises as much as 5 pct, top riser on FTSE 250

** Traders cite read across from Electronic Arts, publisher of the "FIFA" and "Madden NFL" video games, that posted better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, helped by growth in digital revenue and strong sales of its sports titles.

** Game Digital said earlier in Jan that heavy competition over holiday period led to reduced pricing, bundling of games with consoles hit margins

** Shares fell as much as 56 pct on Jan. 14 after disappointing H2 2014 results