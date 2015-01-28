Jan 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Caisse d'Amortissement de la Dette Sociale

(CADES)

Issue Amount 3.0 billion chinese yuan renminbi

Maturity Date February 6, 2017

Coupon 3.80 pct

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 3.80 pct

Payment Date February 6, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Bank of China, BNP Paribas

& Credit Agricole CIB

Ratings Aa1 (negative)(Moody's) &

AA (stable) (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0012498350

