BRIEF-Lar Espana proposes FY 2016 dividend payment
* Proposes FY 2016 dividend of 0.038 euro ($0.0409) per share gross
Jan 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Caisse d'Amortissement de la Dette Sociale
(CADES)
Issue Amount 3.0 billion chinese yuan renminbi
Maturity Date February 6, 2017
Coupon 3.80 pct
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 3.80 pct
Payment Date February 6, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Bank of China, BNP Paribas
& Credit Agricole CIB
Ratings Aa1 (negative)(Moody's) &
AA (stable) (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0012498350
SHANGHAI, March 24 China stocks rose on Friday as strong gains in the infrastructure sector offset concerns over tightening liquidity in the country's banking system, increased regulation and fresh curbs on property investment.