Jan 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction & Development

(EBRD)

Issue Amount 125 bln Indonesian Rupiah

Maturity Date August 22, 2017

Coupon 7.25 pct

Reoffer price 100.618

Reoffer yield 6.95 pct

Payment Date February 4, 2015

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (S&P)

Listing London

Denoms (M) 10

Notes The issue size will total 375 billion Indonesian Rupiah

when fungible

ISIN XS1102116354

