Jan 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perp bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Achmea BV

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 99.967

Reoffer price 99.967

Spread 355 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 4, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan,

Rabobank & Royal Bank of Scotland

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1180651587

