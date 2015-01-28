Jan 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Sino-Ocean Land Treasure Finance II

Guarantor Sino-Ocean Land Holdings LTD

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date February 4, 2027

Coupon 5.95 pct

Issue price 99.737

Reoffer price 99.737

Yield 6.1 pct

ISIN XS1163722587

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount $700 million

Maturity Date February 4, 2020

Coupon 4.45 pct

Issue price 98.806

Reoffer price 98.806

Yield 4.721 pct

ISIN XS1163228627

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date February 4, 2015

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, JPMOrgan, BNP Paribas,

BOCHK, Deutsche Bank & Lung Bank

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB- (S&P),

BBB- (Fitch)

Listing HKSE

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)