Jan 28 Cloud-computing software maker Citrix Systems Inc said it would cut about 700 full-time and 200 contractor jobs as part of a restructuring plan to improve operational efficiency.

The company said it expects to incur pre-tax charges of $40-$45 million related severance and $9-$10 million related to the consolidation of leased facilities in the year ending December 2015.

Citrix said it expects pre-tax savings of about $90 million to $100 million a year. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)