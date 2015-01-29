Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Schaffhauser Kantonalbank
(Schaffhauser KB)
Issue Amount 200 million swiss franc
Maturity Date February 16,2027
Coupon 0.375 pct
Issue price 100.235
Spread 15 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date February 16,2015
Lead Manager(s) ZKB(JLB) & KB SH (JLNB)
Listing SIX Swiss Exchange
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0269697931
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)