Jan 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 14, 2031

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.852

Yield 1.01 pct

Spread Minus 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 5, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BAML, Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1183208328

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)