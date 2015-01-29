Jan 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower RHP Finance PLC
Issue Amount 175 million sterling
Maturity Date February 5, 2048
Coupon 3.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.001
Spread 117 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 3.5 pct UKT
Payment Date January 21, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Lloyds Bank & Santander GBM
Ratings AA (S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1181693364
