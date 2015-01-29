Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Hirslanden Holding AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 120 million swiss franc

Maturity Date January 29, 2021

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 1.625 pct

Spread 203 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 80 million swiss franc

Maturity Date February 25, 2025

Coupon 2.000 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 2.000 pct

Spread 196.75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps

ISIN CH0269698798

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date February 25,2015

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS AG

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

