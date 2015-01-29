Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Hirslanden Holding AG
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 120 million swiss franc
Maturity Date January 29, 2021
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 1.625 pct
Spread 203 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 80 million swiss franc
Maturity Date February 25, 2025
Coupon 2.000 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 2.000 pct
Spread 196.75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps
ISIN CH0269698798
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date February 25,2015
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS AG
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)