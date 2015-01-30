(Repeats to additional Reuters clients)
Jan 30 Financial Conduct Authority:
* FCA to gather evidence on PPI
* Planning to gather evidence on current trends in
complaints on Payment Protection Insurance (PPI)
* FCA will use this evidence to assess whether current
approach is continuing to meet its objectives of securing
appropriate protection for consumers and enhancing integrity of
UK's financial system
* FCA expects firms to continue to deal with PPI complaints
in accordance with our requirements
* FCA expects this work to commence shortly and to give its
view on evidence collected in summer
* Will then consider whether further interventions may be
appropriate - could include possible time limit on complaints;
or other rule changes or guidance
(Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136)