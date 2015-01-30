(Repeats to additional Reuters clients)

Jan 30 Financial Conduct Authority:

* FCA to gather evidence on PPI

* Planning to gather evidence on current trends in complaints on Payment Protection Insurance (PPI)

* FCA will use this evidence to assess whether current approach is continuing to meet its objectives of securing appropriate protection for consumers and enhancing integrity of UK's financial system

* FCA expects firms to continue to deal with PPI complaints in accordance with our requirements

* FCA expects this work to commence shortly and to give its view on evidence collected in summer

* Will then consider whether further interventions may be appropriate - could include possible time limit on complaints; or other rule changes or guidance (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136)