Jan 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Friday.
Borrower UniCredit Bank AG
(UniCredit Bk AG)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date February 3, 2021
Coupon 0.320 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 0.32 pct
ISIN DE000HV2ALF7
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date February 3, 2020
Coupon 0.240 oct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 0.24 pct
ISIN DE000HV2ALE0
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date February 3,2015
Lead Manager(s) UNI
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)