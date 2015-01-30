BRIEF-General electric weighing sale of its consumer lighting business - CNBC, citing DJ
* General electric is weighing the sale of its consumer lighting business - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage:
Jan 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Wendel SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 9, 2027
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 99.703
Reoffer price 99.703
Yield 2.529 pct
Spread 170 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 9, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Natixis
& Societe Generale CIB
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0012516417
SAO PAULO, April 5 Brazil's largest city Sao Paulo aims to kick off a 7 billion reais ($2.26 billion) programme of privatizations and concessions this year with the sale of tourism and events company Sao Paulo Turismo SA , Mayor Joao Doria said.
April 5 BNP Paribas SA said Wednesday it has sold its $120 million share of the loan for the Dakota Access Pipeline, becoming the second bank to divest from the project that faced opposition from Native Americans and environmentalists.