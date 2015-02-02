Feb 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Instituto de Credito Oficial

(ICO)

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date April 1, 2016

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 100.317

Reoffer yield 0.846 pct

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date February 9, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Baa2(pos)(Moody's),BBB(stb)(S&P)&

BBB+(stb)(Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange's Regulated Market

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes The issue size will total $750 million when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Parent ISIN XS1051747563

144a ISIN US45778HAD98

