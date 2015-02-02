Feb 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Instituto de Credito Oficial
(ICO)
Issue Amount $250 million
Maturity Date April 1, 2016
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 100.317
Reoffer yield 0.846 pct
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date February 9, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings Baa2(pos)(Moody's),BBB(stb)(S&P)&
BBB+(stb)(Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange's Regulated Market
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes The issue size will total $750 million when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Parent ISIN XS1051747563
144a ISIN US45778HAD98
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)