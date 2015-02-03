BRIEF-Old Mutual sells minority stake in U.S. fund arm to China's HNA
* Old Mutual Plc agrees to sell a minority stake in OMAM to HNA Capital US
Feb 3 Japan's Hitachi Metals Techno Ltd :
* Says Carlyle-related fund to launch bid for Hitachi Metals Techno at 1,600 yen a share
* Says Carlyle-related fund to buy Hitachi Metals Techno shares for 29.3 billion yen ($250 million) Further company coverage: ($1 = 117.0400 yen) (Tokyo Newsroom)
DUBAI, March 27 Dubai's Emaar Malls, a unit of Emaar Properties, said on Monday it had submitted an $800 million bid for Middle Eastern online retailer Souq.com.