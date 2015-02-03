Feb 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Munchener Hypothekenbank eG

(Munchener Hyp)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date February 10,2022

Coupon 0.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.748

Reoffer yield 0.662 pct

Spread 20 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 60.2 bps

Over the 2pct January 2022,DBR

Payment Date February 10,2015

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank (B&D), LBBW & WGZ BANK

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000MHB9445

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)