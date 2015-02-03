Feb 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multiple tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Novartis Finance SA

(Novartis)

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 500 million swiss franc

Maturity Date May 13, 2025

Coupon 0.250 pct

Issue price 100.640

Reoffer price 100.640

Reoffer yield 0.187

Spread 21 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps

ISIN CH0270190983

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 550 million swiss franc

Maturity Date November 13, 2029

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 100.502

Reoffer price 100.502

Reoffer yield 0.589 pct

Spread 31 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps

ISIN CH0270190991

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 325 million swiss franc

Maturity Date May 13, 2035

Coupon 1.050 pct

Issue price 100.470

Reoffer price 100.470

Reoffer yield 1.024 pct

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps

ISIN CH0270191007

Common terms

Payment Date February 13,2015

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS AG

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 5

Governing Law English

