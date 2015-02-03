BRIEF-Indus Holding hikes dividend to 1.35 eur/shr
* Says dividend for 2016 to rise to 1.35 euros per share versus 1.20 eur
Feb 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt
(EAA)
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date February 12,2018
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.940
Reoffer price 99.940
Spread 10 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date February 12,2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC & GS
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200
Governing Law German
MUMBAI, March 27 The Indian rupee hit a nearly 1-1/2 year high against the dollar on Monday, tracking gains in Asian currencies after U.S. President Donald Trump's failure to pass a healthcare reform bill raised concerns about the chances of a U.S. fiscal stimulus.