Feb 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower WGZ Bank AG Westdeutsche Genossenschafts

Zentralbank

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date February 17, 2025

Coupon 1.10 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 1.1 pct

Payment Date February 17, 2015

Lead Manager(s) WGZ

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing Duesseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN DE000WGZ8BK5

