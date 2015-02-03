BRIEF-Indus Holding hikes dividend to 1.35 eur/shr
* Says dividend for 2016 to rise to 1.35 euros per share versus 1.20 eur
Feb 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Nordic Investment Bank
(NIB)
Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian Krona
Maturity Date March 13,2025
Coupon 1.500 pct
Issue price 101.025
Reoffer price 99.350
Issue yield 1.390 pct
Payment Date February 10,2015
Lead Manager(s) Nordea
Ratings Aaa(Moody's) & AAA(S&P)
Listing London
Full fees 2 pct (Selling:1.675pct & M&U:0.325pct)
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1185971923
MUMBAI, March 27 The Indian rupee hit a nearly 1-1/2 year high against the dollar on Monday, tracking gains in Asian currencies after U.S. President Donald Trump's failure to pass a healthcare reform bill raised concerns about the chances of a U.S. fiscal stimulus.