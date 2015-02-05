TOKYO Feb 5 Japan's Skymark airlines, which has filed for bankruptcy protection, said on Thursday it would seek sponsors to help it restructure its businesses besides a private equity firm Integral Corp.

Skymark, which agreed with the Japanese investment fund Integral for sponsorship to turn its business around, said that it would seek a co-sponsor which could provide various assistance to the company as it draws restructuring plans.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita)