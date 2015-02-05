Feb 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perp bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Banco Popular Espanol SA
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 8.25 pct
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date February 12, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank & Banco Popular
Listing Irish GEM Listing
Denoms (K) 200
Governing Law Spanish
ISIN XS1189104356
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)