Feb 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount NZ$50 million
Maturity Date January 22, 2019
Coupon 4.75 pct
Issue price 105.974
Reoffer price 104.547
Yield 3.484 pct
Payment Date February 16, 2015
Lead Manager(s) RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN XS1017788784
