Feb 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower International Finance Corp
Issue Amount 150 million brazilian real
Maturity Date April 17, 2018
Coupon 10.50 pct
Issue price 101.560
Payment Date February 13, 2015
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 22.5
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.35 million brazilian
real when fungible
ISIN XS1055095290
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)