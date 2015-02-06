(In Feb. 5 item, corrects 2nd bullet to "reports" from "sees". Corrects to "adjusted profit" from "profit" in second and fourth bullets. Also corrects spelling of "beats" in fourth bullet)

** Corporate networking site's shares up 6.7 pct at $254 in extended trading

** Reports higher-than-expected Q4 adjusted profit as more business used its services to assess candidates for employment

** Q4 revenue from talent solutions products up 41 pct, while that from marketing solutions products rises 56 pct. Revenue from premium subscriptions products up 38 pct

** Q4 adjusted profit/share of $0.61 beats average analysts estimate of $0.53

** Q4 revenue rises 44 pct to $643.4 million, above analysts' estimate of $616.8 million

** Stock had risen nearly 6 pct in 2014