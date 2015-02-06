Feb 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

(EIB)

Issue Amount 650 million sterling

Maturity Date May 21,2021

Coupon 3-month Libor + 20 basis points

Reoffer price 100.859

Discount Margin DM + 6bps

Payment Date February 19,2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion sterling when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1068966073

