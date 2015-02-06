Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
Feb 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
(EIB)
Issue Amount 650 million sterling
Maturity Date May 21,2021
Coupon 3-month Libor + 20 basis points
Reoffer price 100.859
Discount Margin DM + 6bps
Payment Date February 19,2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion sterling when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1068966073
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.