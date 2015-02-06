Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
Feb 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on friday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date February 13, 2018
Coupon 1.6 pct
Reoffer price 104.7
Payment Date February 13, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Helaba
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000HLB1ZN3
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.