Feb 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on friday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date February 13, 2018

Coupon 1.6 pct

Reoffer price 104.7

Payment Date February 13, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Helaba

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000HLB1ZN3

