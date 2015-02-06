Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
Feb 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on friday.
Borrower Luzerner Kantonalbank
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date Perptual
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 2.25 pct
Payment Date March 06, 2015
Lead Manager(s) ZKB
Listing SIX
Full fees undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN CH0269697659
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.