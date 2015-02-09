Feb 9 Japan's SoftBank Corp :

* Says wholly owned subsidiary SFJ Capital Ltd has decided to fully redeem its preferred securities issued Sept 22, 2011

* Says SFJ Capital to redeem 200 billion yen ($1.7 billion) in preferred securities, redemption date May 22 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 118.8500 yen) (Tokyo Newsroom)