BRIEF-Singapore Exchange and Tullett Prebon launch LNG spot index for Dubai, Kuwait and India region
* Sgx And Tullett Prebon Launch Lng Spot Index For Dubai, Kuwait And India Region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower CA Immobilien Anlagen AG
Issue Amount 175 million euro
Maturity Date February 17, 2022
Coupon 2.75 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 226.9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 17, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Erste & Unicredit
Listing Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms 500
Governing Law Austrian
ISIN AT0000A1CB33
** Pets at Home still seen by some fund managers as a play on people's unfailing willingness to spend money on their pets, even as short interest in the stock hits all-time highs