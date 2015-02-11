** British homewares retailer Dunelm Group up 4 pct
after reporting a 6.2 pct jump in H1 LfL sales
** Shares the third best performers on FTSE mid-cap index
with gains coming on relatively healthy volumes
** The company, which sells bedding, curtains, furniture and
home utility items, declared an interim dividend of 5.5p/shr and
proposed special distribution of 70p/shr
** CEO said Dunelm has set a new, medium-term goal of
growing sales by 50 pct
** "Greater focus on in-store LFL sales growth and a better
web platform should ensure this target is hit," analysts at
Oriel Securities say
** Brokerage raised PT and reiterates its "buy" rating
