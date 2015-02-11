Feb 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute
(PSHypo)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 141 million swiss franc
Maturity Date October 16, 2019
Coupon 0.500 pct
Issue price 100.4920
Reoffer price 100.4920
Reoffer yield 0.461 pct
Spread 13 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps
ISIN CH0271288547
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 419 million swiss franc
Maturity Date May 07, 2035
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 101.1180
Reoffer price 101.1180
Reoffer yield 0.815 pct
Spread 15 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps
ISIN CH271288554
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date May 05,2028
Lead Manager(s) CS, SVR & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
