Feb 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 15, 2021

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 107.917

Spread Minus 28 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 18, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BNP Paribas, BAML, Citi, LBBW, Mizuho & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 15 cents

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 2.7 billion euro

when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0918749622

