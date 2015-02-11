BRIEF-Demetra Investment reports NAV at 0.5982 euros per share
* Reports net asset value (NAV )as of March 31 at 0.5982 euros ($0.6374) per share
Feb 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 15, 2021
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 107.917
Spread Minus 28 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 18, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BNP Paribas, BAML, Citi, LBBW, Mizuho & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 15 cents
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 2.7 billion euro
when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0918749622
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Reports net asset value (NAV )as of March 31 at 0.5982 euros ($0.6374) per share
BEIJING, April 4 China's newly approved economic zone in heavily polluted Hebei province will focus on building clusters of high-tech and innovative businesses and take over some "non-capital functions" from Beijing, a government adviser was quoted as saying.