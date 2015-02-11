Feb 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Agence Francaise de Developpement EPIC

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date February 20, 2018

Coupon 3 months Libor + 10 basis points

Issue price par

Reoffer price par

Discount Margin 3 months Libor + 10 basis points

Payment Date February 20, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa & JPMorgan

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1190711272

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)