** Chinese property developer Kaisa drops 6
percent, the third straight day of declines after resuming trade
following a suspension of more than a month.
** Bonds fall by 5 to 8 points across maturities on worries
the company may not repay investors in full, following a notice
to the stock exchange.
** Kaisa Group said on Wednesday it had begun reviewing and
assessing options for its debt obligations as part of plans for
rival Sunac China Holdings Ltd to take a stake in the
company.
** Kaisa's liquidity will be tested once again as it has
coupon payments due next month on its bonds due 2017
and 2018. Last week, it paid a
coupon on its bonds due 2020 in the grace period
afer missing the deadline in January.
** Overnight the company said in a statement "bondholders
should not expect payments of principal and interest according
to existing terms. The company expects material modifications to
the Group's offshore debt obligations to be necessary so as to
not frustrate the transaction under the Share Purchase
Agreement".
** Lucror Analytics said in a note: "We believe that this
will result in a distressed exchange for USD bondholders. A
distressed exchange occurs when an offer is made to creditors
that is less than the original obligation with the effect of the
transaction being the avoidance of an eventual payment default."