BEIJING Feb 12 China's top anti-corruption
watchdog has targeted 26 of the biggest state-owned firms,
including telecoms, energy, and manufacturing conglomerates, for
inaugural inspections this year.
The visits will kick off immediately after lunar new year
holidays, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection
(CCDI) said in a notice late on Monday. The lunar new year
begins next week.
Designated conglomerates include China Telecom Group Co.
, China National Petroleum Corp, or
PetroChina, China National Offshore Oil Corp, and
China National Nuclear Corp.
"We need to sharpen the 'Sword of Damocles' hanging above
those in power and use inspections to keep them in awe," the
statement quoted watchdog head Wang Qishan as saying.
Other firms to be visited by antigraft investigation teams
are Sinochem Group, China Ocean Shipping (Group) Co., or Cosco,
China Mobile Communications Corp and Baoshan Iron &
Steel Group Co.
As part of President Xi Jinping's vigorous crackdown on
corruption, the anti-graft body will inspect "all important
backbone state-owned firms and financial institutions" this
year, it said on its website.
The watchdog has brought down more than 70 senior officials
at state firms in 2014, the official Xinhua News Agency said on
Thursday.
Last week, it accused officials at top coal producer China
Shenhua Group of taking bribes and manipulating coal prices for
personal benefit, according to its website.
The anti-graft watchdog also found serious violations by
executives of power group China Huadian Corporation during
takeovers of coal mines and in official appointments, activities
that led to large losses.
Lu Haijun, a director of Bank of Beijing Co, has
also been put under investigation this year as the Commission
widens inquiries in the finance sector.
The Commission's anti-graft efforts at state firms coincide
with the imminent roll-out of ambitious new guidelines to
overhaul China's inefficient state sector.
One key measure, expected within weeks, will focus on
controlling company insiders and avoiding losses during reforms.
Other firms targeted in the first round of inspections are
China Power Investment Corp, State Nuclear Power
Technology Corp, China Huaneng Group, State Grid Corp
of China, China Southern Power Grid Co.
Also named are China Nuclear Engineering Group
Co, State Development & Investment Corp,
Dongfang Electric Corp, China Electronics Technology
Group Corp, China Electronics Corp
, and China Minmetals Corp
China State Construction Engineering Corp, China
Shipbuilding Industry Corp, China National Machinery Industry
Corp., China General Technology (Group) Holding Ltd., China
Datang Corp., China Guodian Corp, and Wuhan Iron and Steel
(Group) Co are among the others identified.
(Reporting by Matthew Miller and Beijing Newsroom)