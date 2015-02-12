Feb 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

(EIB)

Issue Amount 100 million Turkish Lira

Maturity Date September 03,2018

Coupon 5.250 pct

Issue price 93.1100

Reoffer price 91.7100

Reoffer yield 8.0269 pct

Spread 35.5 pct

Underlying govt bond Over the TGB

Payment Date February 24, 2015

Lead Manager(s) CITI & Danske

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 975 million turkish Lira when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0935881853

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)