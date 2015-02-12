Feb 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
(EIB)
Issue Amount 100 million Turkish Lira
Maturity Date September 03,2018
Coupon 5.250 pct
Issue price 93.1100
Reoffer price 91.7100
Reoffer yield 8.0269 pct
Spread 35.5 pct
Underlying govt bond Over the TGB
Payment Date February 24, 2015
Lead Manager(s) CITI & Danske
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 975 million turkish Lira when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0935881853
