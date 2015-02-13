UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 13 (Reuters)- Asics Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 354.05 329.46 423.00 215.00 (+26.6 pct) Operating 30.47 26.52 33.00 20.00 (+42.1 pct) Recurring 34.30 27.00 32.00 19.00 (+31.5 pct) Net 22.29 16.11 21.00 13.00 (+17.0 pct) EPS 117.40 yen 84.96 yen 110.63 yen 68.48 yen EPS Diluted 110.91 yen 84.56 yen Ann Div 23.50 yen 17.00 yen 23.50 yen -Q2 Div -Q4 Div 23.50 yen 17.00 yen 23.50 yen NOTE - Asics Corp is a large sporting goods company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources