(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 13 (Reuters)- Asics Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 354.05 329.46 423.00 215.00 (+26.6 pct) Operating 30.47 26.52 33.00 20.00 (+42.1 pct) Recurring 34.30 27.00 32.00 19.00 (+31.5 pct) Net 22.29 16.11 21.00 13.00 (+17.0 pct) EPS 117.40 yen 84.96 yen 110.63 yen 68.48 yen EPS Diluted 110.91 yen 84.56 yen Ann Div 23.50 yen 17.00 yen 23.50 yen -Q2 Div -Q4 Div 23.50 yen 17.00 yen 23.50 yen NOTE - Asics Corp is a large sporting goods company.