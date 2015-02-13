Feb 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic Of Germany
Issue Amount NZ$50 million
Maturity Date June 14, 2018
Coupon 3.75 pct
Issue price 101.5875
Yield 3.233 pct
Payment Date February 20, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank And TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total NZ$425 million
when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0943420231
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)