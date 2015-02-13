BRIEF-Chubb says CEO Evan Greenberg's 2016 total compensation was $24.4 mln – SEC Filing
* Chubb Ltd - CEO Evan G. Greenberg's 2016 total compensation was $24.4 million versus $20.4 million in 2015 – SEC Filing
Feb 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower International Finance Corporation
(IFC)
Issue Amount 6.25 billion Indian Rupee
Maturity Date June 3,2019
Coupon 7.8 pct
Issue price 109.428
Reoffer price 109.428
Reoffer yield 5.303 pct
Spread Minus 242 basis points
Underlying govt bond 7.28 pct June 2019 IGB
Payment Date February 24,2015
Lead Manager(s) Citi, DB & JPM
Ratings Aaa (stable)(Moody's) & AAA (stable)(S&P)
Listing Luxembourg & Singapore
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law New York
Notes The issue size will total 26.25 billion Indian Rupee when fungible
ISIN US45950VCV62
* Aeon Mall's group operating revenue will likely rise 20% to roughly 270 billion yen for year ended in February - Nikkei
WASHINGTON, April 4 The U.S. Labor Department will delay the implementation of its "fiduciary rule" by 60 days while it undertakes a review into whether the rule may hinder Americans' ability to get access to retirement investment advice, according to a filing in the Federal Register.